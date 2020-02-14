Manchester United can ill afford to lose any of their best prospects if they genuinely want to be challenging for honours from next season.

Whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still at the helm or not is a moot point, because whoever is in charge has the unenviable task of helping the Red Devils to recapture their former glories.

To that end, news that Paris Saint-Germain head a list of clubs that include Chelsea, Tottenham and Sheffield United, all four of whom are keeping tabs on keeper Dean Henderson according to Daily Mail, won’t be music to their ears.

The 22-year-old is on loan at the Blades and has had a magnificent season at Bramall Lane, as Sheffield Utd look to secure an unlikely European spot.

Daily Mail note that Manchester United view Henderson as a future No.1 at Old Trafford, but the issue is that David De Gea isn’t going anywhere soon, particularly given that his contract runs until 2023.

If Solskjaer were prepared to lose Henderson, it’s likely that the only way to pacify his club’s supporters will be to get enough money to reinvest elsewhere in the squad.