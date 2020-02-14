Real Madrid will reportedly make a bid for 17-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The French U21 international has been a regular for Rennes this season so far, featuring in 32 matches with a goal against Lyon and an assist against PSG to his name so far.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Real Madrid will make a bid to sign the teenager as a long-term replacement for Casemiro and his transfer could cost €50 million-€60 million.

Camavinga has been in pretty good for Rennes this season so far and with his contract expiring in 2022, there’s a good chance that the Ligue 1 side will demand a good sum from Real Madrid.

Provided the 17-year-old does sign for Los Blancos, he’ll have to settle for a place on the bench for the first few years as Casemiro still has some years remaining. However, Camavinga could be a suitable addition to Real’s squad, considering the bigger picture.

An offer from Real Madrid is obviously hard to reject but it would be good for the teenager to spend a couple more years at Rennes before making a move.