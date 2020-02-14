He remains one of Arsenal’s most favourite sons, and it seems that the Gunners are turning to Santi Cazorla for advice on certain La Liga players.

More specifically his current Villarreal team-mates Samu Chukwueze and Pau Torres.

According to MARCA, the north Londoners have been asking about the pair. “Yeah, mainly my Arsenal friends,” Cazorla told the Spanish daily. “They ask me about them and they think that they can make the jump to the Premier League soon. It’s good that big clubs are interested.”

Both youngsters are regulars for their side, and it’s not certain that the Yellow Submarine would be willing to part with either player in any event.

At present, Villarreal are in eighth place in the Spanish top flight and in with a decent shout of Europa League football next season if they can continue their current good form which has seen them lose just once in their last five matches.

Clearly, manager Javier Calleja will need his best players at his disposal for any European tilt, so it may well be that Arsenal will have to covet the pair for just a little bit longer.