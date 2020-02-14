At the end of the current campaign, the summer transfer window will be in full swing, and sources close to a Manchester United target have made a startling admission.

According to Manchester Evening News, it’s been suggested that Leicester City’s James Maddison ‘would have been at United years ago’ were it up to him.

The report states that the player wants to join the club this summer and that the Red Devils want the 23-year-old to become their midfield playmaker, ahead of another potential recruit, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Normally when a player expresses a desire to go, there follows a period when a ‘not for sale’ sign is slapped on them, as much as to pacify the fan base as anything else.

Given how well Leicester have played this season, Brendan Rodgers will have every right to demand as much money from any deal as possible, though it’s fair to say that his hand will be significantly weakened if Maddison hands in a transfer request.