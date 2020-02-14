‘They are major players’ – Newcastle Utd £350m Saudi takeover would be huge says promoter

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has insisted that Newcastle Utd will become a serious force if they see a touted £350m takeover completed by the Saudi Arabia ruling family.

Hearn has first-hand experience of dealings in that part of the world after recently hosting Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr there.

SEE MORE: Newcastle ace posts HILARIOUS response to fan receiving lifetime ban for flashing penis at game

In turn, talk of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s involvement in football has him insisting that it would turn Newcastle into the ‘biggest club’ as he is convinced that they would pump serious money into the Magpies.

It’s unclear how much FFP would play as a factor and how much Hearn is aware of the regulations, but it’s certainly enough to get plenty of Newcastle fans excited about the prospect of a takeover being done.

“They love their combat sports, but football? Another thing altogether,” he said, as quoted by The Sun. “But they are major players in everything that they do. They are not around to mess around.

“And if they get involved in a football club, they are going to be spending money. They are not short of money, put it that way.

“It is one for a supporter. How do you feel about being taken over by a Saudi Arabian consortium? Well, we know that once we get over that, we are going to be major players.

“If they come in, they will make sure Newcastle are major players. They do have a lot of money and that makes a big difference.

“They want the biggest of everything, the best of everything. This is why, when it comes to a football club, they won’t settle for anything but buying something and making it the biggest club.

“They [Newcastle] could do worse.”

Meanwhile, The Sun also report that a close friend of Kim Kardashian, Carla DiBello, has played a key role in organising the talks over a potential takeover.

It’s claimed that having initially pitched the idea last year, she is now helping negotiate the £343m deal for the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

However, the report does go on to raise some concerns over her involvement and the depth of her knowledge of the potential takeover, and so it remains to be seen if she remains a key player in talks moving forward.