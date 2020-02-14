Tottenham are reportedly eyeing moves for Norwich City duo of Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey.

The Canaries have been pretty disappointing in the Premier League this season so far and could end up in the Championship. However, both Aarons and Godfrey have done fairly well. The former has featured in 25 matches under Daniel Farke, providing an assist against Spurs last month. Godfrey has made 19 appearances so far as a ligament injury sidelined him for a few games.

SEE MORE: Tottenham offer bit-part duo to Euro giants as Jose Mourinho eyes exits

According to Express, the North London club are interested in signing both players. The report also claims that Aarons would cost £30 million while Godfrey is rated at £50 million.

Tottenham haven’t had the best of seasons in 2019/20 so far and having defensive reinforcements is a necessity for them in the summer. Aarons would be a fine addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad and he could provide some stiff competition to Serge Aurier for a place in the starting XI.

Jan Vertonghen could leave the club in the summer if he doesn’t sign another contract. In that case, Spurs could sign Godfrey as his long-term replacement.