Tottenham are reportedly open to selling Eric Dier this summer if the two parties can’t reach an agreement on a new contract.

The 26-year-old will see his current deal expire in 2021, and so from a Spurs perspective, they will want to avoid the uncertainty that comes with a player in the final year of his contract.

That’s essentially what the Daily Mail report is the issue at hand in this case, and it’s suggested that they could decide to sell Dier this summer if he doesn’t agree a new deal.

From the player’s perspective, it’s noted that his concerns over not having a prominent role under Jose Mourinho could put him off committing his long-term future, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the two parties are able to reach a deal.

Dier has made 20 appearances so far this season across all competitions, but after failing to feature in four consecutive Premier League games, he’s played a total of 42 minutes of football over the last two league outings.

In turn, that perhaps doesn’t fill him with a huge amount of confidence about his future in north London, and the potential consequences it could have on his role in the England squad.

Time will tell whether or not they can negotiate a new deal, and so that in turn has created the uncertainty over Dier’s future.

The England international joined Tottenham in 2014 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the club having been a pivotal figure in the side under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, it looks as though the club will try to now avoid being in the same situation that they found themselves in with Christian Eriksen, who left to join Inter last month with his contract at Tottenham set to expire this summer.