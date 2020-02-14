Menu

Video: Comical scenes as Cruzeiro players attempt to TRICK the ref over red card foul

Posted by

It’s always entertaining when some players go out of their way to try and trick a referee when there are a load of cameras at the game, it’s obviously going to get picked up and the punishments will just get worse.

This clip comes from Sao Raimundo RR vs Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Cup, where Cruzeiro are about to have a man sent off for a second yellow.

READ MORE: Video: Astonishing scenes in Germany as keeper saves late penalty and the following indirect free kick

They attempt to swap the player lying on the ground after the foul in an attempt to trick the ref, but it was never going to work and the red card is swiftly shown to Edu:

It proved pointless in the end as Cruzeiro went through anyway, but it will be fascinating to see if the authorities take any action on this one.