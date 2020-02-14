Video: Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster scores a brilliantly taken goal for Swansea vs Hull

It’s not just the present that looks incredible for Liverpool, some of their youngsters are showing some great promise too.

We’ve seen Curtis Jones score some great goals including a stunner against Everton, While Rhian Brewster continues to impress on loan at Swansea City after this goal tonight:

Rhian Brewster with a Lovely goal for Swansea #HULSWA pic.twitter.com/wtObLxsrxq — zwodde (@zwoddeytb) February 14, 2020

Rhian Brewster scores late for Swansea! ? The #LFC loanee bounces back from his injury in style…? Watch the Sky Bet Championship live on Sky Sports: https://t.co/rte1CEGVQZ pic.twitter.com/19t0Sxs279 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 14, 2020

It was a crazy game with plenty of goals, and this put his team 4-3 up with a matter of minutes to play.

Unfortunately for Swansea, they found a way to throw the points way late on and the game finished 4-4.

