Video: Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster scores a brilliantly taken goal for Swansea vs Hull

It’s not just the present that looks incredible for Liverpool, some of their youngsters are showing some great promise too.

We’ve seen Curtis Jones score some great goals including a stunner against Everton, While Rhian Brewster continues to impress on loan at Swansea City after this goal tonight:

It was a crazy game with plenty of goals, and this put his team 4-3 up with a matter of minutes to play.

Unfortunately for Swansea, they found a way to throw the points way late on and the game finished 4-4.

