Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet hailed the current team for their performances and feels that they can be a dominant force in England for several years.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been magnificent this season so far, losing just two matches across all competitions. Mignolet, who was a part of the team that won the Champions League last season, lavished praise on Liverpool’s performances in 2019/20.

When asked if the current Reds squad can dominate England for several years, the Belgian international told Mirror: “Why not? It started when I was still there and was only heading in one direction. Last season we won the Champions League and winning that first trophy was very important for the dressing-room. Once you have that in the bag, you build on it. The hunger is even greater to win trophies and you want to get your hands on the next one.

“The stability is there and, if you’ve got so much quality up front, with Sadio [Mane], Mo [Salah] and Roberto [Firmino]. They are still a relatively young team, and you also see what the reserves did in the FA Cup, so the basis is there to build for the long-term. I knew Liverpool would be challenging for trophies again, but what they’re doing this season is unbelievable and I hope they can win the league as quickly as possible.”

Jurgen Klopp’s team currently has a 22-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the season and it’s nly a matter of weeks before they are mathematically confirmed as the Premier League champions. Liverpool also have a fair chance of winning the Champions League and are still in the FA Cup. The current squad has the capability of being a dominant force in Europe for years to come and it won’t be much of a surprise if they do so.