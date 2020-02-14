Lee Sharpe is of the opinion that Manchester United should sign Jadon Sancho.

The 19-year-old has been in magnificent for Borussia Dortmund this season so far, netting 15 goals while providing 17 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions so far.

Sancho has been linked to Manchester United for a while now with the Mirror claiming that the £120 million-rated England international would join the Red Devils who are willing to offer him a weekly salary of £200,000.

Sharpe hailed the winger and said that he could be a very good fit in the Premier League side. Speaking to Manchester Evening News, the former United star said: “I think he is one of the hottest properties in football at the moment. It’s not like he’s just been doing it for a couple of months.

“He’s been doing it for a few seasons now, so he’s proved he’s got the consistency and proved he can do it week after week at a high level. This is the sort of player that United as a team and as a group of fans that you want your club to be linked with. I think he’s a fantastic player and would fit in great at United.

“It’s very difficult for young players to play at that consistent level. He’s done it for a few seasons now, he’s created chances, he’s making defenders look foolish, he’s scoring his fair share of goals and he’s showing he’s the complete player. His work ethic is fantastic and he’s the sort of player you want at your club and I’m sure United won’t be the only club chasing him. Fingers crossed they get him and he can light up Old Trafford next season.”

Sancho has been in fine form for Dortmund since last season and Europe’s top clubs are bound to try to sign him in the summer. Man United need some top players at the moment and the 19-year-old could just be the one they’re looking for.

The Red Devils would look formidable if they manage to sign Sancho and another player or two in the summer.