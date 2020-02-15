Andy Cole’s advice for out-of-form Man United forward Anthony Martial

Former Manchester United talisman Andy Cole has outlined to Goal that Red Devils star Anthony Martial ‘has to work on a few thing’ to improve his ability to play the No.9 role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Martial has looked lacklustre for the Red Devils recently, the French star has struggled to provide the goals since strike partner Marcus Rashford suffered a long-term injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men haven’t scored in their last three Premier League games, United have the difficult task of getting their attacking juices to flow in a mammoth encounter against rivals Chelsea on Monday night.

Cole believes that Martial has to work on some of the fundamentals before he can truly establish himself as a solid No.9 option for the Red Devils.

Here’s Cole’s advice for the Frenchman:

“Martial sees himself as a No.9”

“He has to work on a few things as well to improve himself- ball retention, getting in the right areas to score goals, just like Marcus (Rashford) is doing now in the wide areas.”

“If you’re going to play as a No.9 at whatever level, you have to run in the box because that’s how you are going to score goals.”

“Nothing ever changes. The goal never moves and if you don’t run into the box then you know that your chances of scoring goals becomes very limited.”

Martial has 12 goals and five assists from 28 appearances in all competitions this season. Whilst this return seems fine on paper, fans have been looking towards the Frenchman for inspiration since Rashford’s injury and he’s so far struggled to come up with the goods.

If Martial’s ineffective performances are to continue, should Solskjaer consider returning the tricky forward to his traditional winger position?