Arsenal could reportedly allow Kieran Tierney to move on as Leicester City are said to be planning a £25m bid for the left-back.

The 22-year-old only arrived in north London last summer from Celtic, but his debut campaign with the Gunners have been severely disrupted by injury problems.

Having made just 12 appearances so far this season, it has seemingly led to question marks being raised over his future at Arsenal already which seems a little hard to believe given his age and talent as Mikel Arteta will surely want to see what he can offer when fully fit before making any decisions.

However, as reported by the Daily Star, it’s suggested that Leicester will launch a £25m for the Scottish international, and Arsenal could be open to the idea of cutting their losses and getting their money back on the player.

In a knock on effect, the report goes on to note that Chelsea are being linked with a summer raid on Leicester for Ben Chilwell, while it’s suggested that they’re willing to bid up to £100m for the England international.

That seems like a ridiculous fee for a left-back, but that is what the report suggests. If Tierney were to arrive at Leicester this summer though to seal a reunion with Brendan Rodgers after their time together at Celtic, then that would surely pave the way for Chilwell to move on.

In turn, the mini transfer merry-go-round would seemingly suit Chelsea and Leicester, but it’s unclear as to what the solution would be for Arteta and Arsenal at left back with Sead Kolasinac having his fair share of injury problems since arriving in England too.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Arsenal do indeed allow Tierney to move on already, as the sensible thing to do is surely to give him a second season to prove his worth.