In theory it’s still possible for Arsenal to challenge for a Champions League spot this season, but it feels more like a chance for Mikel Arteta to bed himself in and get ready to go again next season.

The whole squad could probably do with improvements, but the centre of defence is a particular problem. They current players are injury prone and many are on the wrong side of 30, so it makes sense that a new centre back would be a priority in the Summer.

The big problem for Arsenal is that anyone they can afford will probably attract interest from other clubs, so they might need to fight some other clubs to land their targets.

That certainly seems to be the case with Lille defender Gabriel, as Le10sport reported that Everton and PSG are also heavily interested in signing him.

They go on to say he’s valued at around €30m, and PSG are looking at him as a possible long term replacement for Thiago Silva who looks set to leave in the Summer.

The Brazilian centre back is only 22 and has looked promising, but he’s not got extensive experience at the top level. Arsenal have done some business with Lille in recent years – most notably to sign Nicolas Pepe last Summer – so that could also work in their favour.