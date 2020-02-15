This is the first time in a long time that Juventus actually have a real title contender to deal with, and there are signs that they might be having a wobble.

They’ve only managed to scrape victory by one goal in a lot of games this season, and that finally came back to get them after two late goals allowed Hellas Verona to defeat them last weekend, so they need to bounce back against Brescia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been outstanding lately, he became the first Juve player to score in 10 successive Serie A matches last time out and a home game against a struggling team seemed like the perfect chance to extend that run.

Unfortunately that won’t be possible, after the news came out that he isn’t in the squad for tomorrow’s game:

At this point there aren’t a lot of details about his absence, you have to think it’s injury related but it’s not clear how long he might be out for.

Juve also have their Champions League clash with Lyon coming up, so they could really do with their star man back for that one.