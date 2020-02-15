Barcelona have long been famed for their youth academy and approach to football, but that philosophy has shifted in recent years to making high profile transfers instead.

It could be a case that their youngsters just aren’t up to the standard just now, but they have spent huge money on players that haven’t really worked out.

The BBC reported that the deal to sign Coutinho from Liverpool was worth up to £142m and he only lasted a season and a half before being shipped out, while it’s not gone to plan for Antoine Griezmann either.

The Guardian stated that the Frenchman cost €120m from Atletico in the Summer, but he’s been poor and seven goals in 22 La Liga games playing up front for a team like Barca is approaching flop territory.

That might be due to him being played on the left, so a spell through the middle in Luis Suarez’s absence could help to rejuvenate him.

It seems clear that Barca want a new striker next Summer, with Football-Italia giving us the latest on their pursuit of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

They say that Barca aren’t willing to pay his €111m release clause, so they quote Tuttosport in saying that Inter Milan could look to take Antoine Griezmann as part of a swap deal.

Martinez is in fine form while the Frenchman is struggling, so you have to think Barca may need to pay some money on top of that, but it could be a great solution for both sides if it happened.