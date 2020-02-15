Real Betis manager Rubi said that Barcelona made an approach for striker Loren Moron.

The 26-year-old has done fairly well for the La Liga side this season so far, scoring ten goals while providing three assists in 25 appearances across all competitions so far. Moron was linked to Barcelona lately with Marca claiming that the Catalan club made an approach for him.

SEE MORE: Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Getafe: These fans left frustrated over absence of starlet

Rubi has confirmed that the Blaugrana made an approach for the 26-year-old striker but Betis don’t want him to leave. As quoted by Goal.com, the 50-year-old said: “Loren is going to end the season with Betis. They have asked, but the operation is 99 per cent not done. We don’t want him to leave and they have looked at many [players]. Loren trains just as well as always. This is something that happens in football.

“We couldn’t sign another player unless his release clause is paid. Loren’s €50 million, so 99 per cent it is not done. The information I have is that he is [staying] here and that is what we all want.”

Moron is one of Betis’ most important players so the club may not be too willing to let go of him. Given that the 26-year-old’s contract expires in 2022, Los Verdiblancos will be eager to make as much money from his transfer as possible if he is to leave.

Barcelona might need some attacking reinforcements and Moron is someone who could be a suitable backup for Luis Suarez. As far as a long-term replacement is concerned, someone like Lautaro Martinez would be a better option.