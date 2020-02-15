Club’s hesitation to pay €20m for Man United outcast opens the door for Premier League rivals as they contact his agent

Transfer fees have become so ridiculous recently that it seems bizarre when clubs squabble over a few million here and there, but then you remember it’s still a lot of money.

The situation with Chris Smalling in Italy is an interesting one, he went through a poor start and then really started to impress, but the mistakes have started to sneak back into his game lately.

It’s hard to tell if he’s been genuinely excellent or his stock had just fallen so much at Old Trafford that nobody expected anything, but it does sound like Roma want to keep him after this season.

A report from Football Italia has given the latest on his future, and there could be a big problem for Roma.

They quote Gazzetta Dello Sport in saying that United want €20m to let him go, while Roma are only willing to pay €15m plus bonuses. You might think that their differences could be sorted out, but now Everton have entered the race.

They go on to say that Everton have contacted his agent, and you have to think that they shouldn’t have a problem meeting the asking price if they truly want him.

As for Smalling, they say he does want to stay in Italy, but that may also depend on Roma qualifying for the Champions League this season.

All of this does suggest he won’t be back at Old Trafford next season, but it might take some time to find out where he will end up.