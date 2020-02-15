Confirmed Barcelona XI vs Getafe: These fans delighted with key Setien decision

Barcelona host Getafe at the Nou Camp on Saturday as they look to temporarily go joint top of the La Liga table alongside rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants know that a win would move them to 52 points, and with Madrid not in action until Sunday night, they can put the pressure on Zinedine Zidane’s side to respond and re-establish their lead at the top of the standings.

However, their focus will be on doing their job and it certainly won’t be easy against a Getafe side in third place and just seven points behind them as they continue to enjoy a stunning campaign.

Given the threat that they will pose and despite the fact that Barcelona also have the return of the Champions League to contend with later this month, coach Quique Setien has gone for the strongest XI possible as per the club’s tweet below.

Clement Lenglet is suspended after his red card in the win over Real Betis, and so there is a double boost in defence as both Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti were missing from training with the rest of the group at the start of the week.

However, they have both been named in the starting XI, while it will be down to Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati to lead the charge in the final third with both Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele being long-term absentees due to injury.

As seen in the tweets below though from countless Barcelona fans, the big decision which has sparked a particularly positive reaction is the choice from Setien to field a midfield consisting of Sergio Busquets, Frankie de Jong and Arthur.

The combination of that trio seems to be a very popular choice and it certainly would suggest that the reigning La Liga champions will have a good chance of dominating possession and dictating the tempo of the game, but time will tell if it goes to plan on the pitch on Saturday.

