The January transfer window has been shut for over two weeks now, but there’s still some business to be completed from Real Madrid’s point of view.

A report from AS confirmed that they have signed Reinier Jesus for a fee of €30m, but he’s been on international duty with Brazil so hasn’t been formally presented as a Real player just yet.

He’s on his way to Madrid this weekend ahead of his presentation at The Bernabeu next week, and the report suggests that Real want to give him a ceremony that “reflects their belief in his star potential”

Time will tell what that actually looks like, but the most important thing is their plans for him this season.

Clearly they do rate him highly to pay that much money, but it seems they don’t think he’s ready for the first team yet as he’s going to be registered with the B team for the rest of the season.

Hopefully we get to see him play soon to see just how good he is, rather than him going down the Martin Odegaard route and being loaned out several times over the next few years.