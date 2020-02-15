Dimitar Berbatov feels that Norwich City could hand Liverpool their first defeat in this season’s Premier League.

Today’s fixture at Carrow Road is between the team who are at the top of the table and the team at the bottom. Liverpool thrashed Norwich 4-1 when both sides met at Anfield in the Premier League opener.

However, Berbatov feels that the Canaries could cause a major upset at Carrow Road today and predicted them to win 3-2. In his column for Metro, the former Manchester United striker wrote: “Norwich are rock bottom, and I have a feeling that if anybody is going to beat Liverpool this season it will be an underdog. City went to Carrow Road and were beaten 3-2, they have proven that they can beat a top side there so I don’t see why they can’t up their game to take on Klopp’s team.”

Liverpool have had a dream of a season so far as they are 22 points at the top of the Premier League table. Norwich on the other hand are at the bottom with only 18 points, six behind 19th-placed Watford. However, Daniel Farke’s side shouldn’t be written off as they managed to beat Manchester City at home.

Liverpool are heavy favorites to win today’s fixture given their current form but Norwich could well give them a run for their money.