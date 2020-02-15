Every injury is different and there’s never any way to know how long it will take a player to get back to their best, but the timing of this return could be perfect for Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard hasn’t exactly set La Liga alight since moving, injury and fitness concerns have held him back and restricted him to only one goal and one assist so far, but that could be forgiven if he comes alive now.

There’s still over a week before Real face Man City in the first leg of their Champions League clash, and that gives the Belgian a couple of games to prove his fitness and build himself up for those games.

There was some talk in the Spanish press about a possible return against Celta Vigo tomorrow, and that’s now looking likely after he was included in the squad to face Celta:

He’s been missing for a considerable amount of time so it would be a huge surprise if he started the game, but Celta are struggling this season so it could be a good chance to ease him back in if Real can get a few goals ahead.

It now looks like this Champions League campaign could be even more important for Man City, so Real could do to have all their star players available for that one.