Hackers jokingly claim Neymar will return after hacking Barcelona’s Twitter accounts

Barcelona will be kicking themselves after being hacked by group ‘OurMine’ this evening. The breaches of the Catalan outfit’s social media began at around 6pm.

OurMine posted two tweets to all of Barcelona’s various official Twitter accounts. The group joked that this was the ‘second time’ they’d breached the La Liga champions.

There was some consolation for Quique Setien’s side as OurMine did admit that the club’s security level was better, unfortunately it wasn’t quite solid enough to keep this from happening.

The second tweet claimed that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar will be back with the Blaugrana.

OurMine jokingly claimed that they’d taken a look at private messages suggesting that the tricky attacker was set to return to the Camp Nou.

Take a look at some of the tweets that ‘OurMine’ posted below:

Barcelona have been heavily linked with re-signing Neymar over the last year following some troubles for the Brazilian superstar at PSG.

According to the Express, Barcelona’s former vice president has claimed that Neymar was crying for his return to Catalonia after a tough start with the Parisians.

The 28-year-old is still one of the world’s best players, but he doesn’t seem to be showing the same masterful quality with his game since his move to France.

Who’d have thought a group of online hackers would have such a wonderful sense of humour, unfortunately its come at the expense of Barcelona.