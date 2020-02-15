‘He is trying so hard’ – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta maintains confidence in Mesut Ozil

In an interview with Sky Sports, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has had his say on Gunners superstar Mesut Ozil.

The Spaniard’s comments suggest that Ozil has been making progress and Arteta seems confident that the playmaker can once again become a key figure for the north London outfit.

Ozil has struggled ever since he signed a new contract with the Gunners two years ago, the World Cup winner earns a staggering £350,000-a-week with the Emirates outfit, as per BBC Sport.

The 31-year-old has just two assists and no goals in 19 appearances across all competitions this season. Arteta believes that Ozil has been ‘unlucky’ as a result of missed chances.

Do the stats not tell the full picture of Ozil’s performances recently?

Here’s what the Arsenal boss had to say on Ozil:

“He has been unlucky with some of the times that he has put people through and they have not scored. Things like that would have made stats a little bit different.”

“But you don’t go from where he was to where he can be in five weeks, I’m sorry. Even when you really want to do it, it doesn’t always go that way. You have to be so constant. But he is trying so hard and he is very willing.”

Arteta also gave his thoughts on if Ozil woes are down to himself or the team:

“I think it goes both ways, the team cannot have the right structure to support him if he doesn’t do some of those non-negotiables.”

“If he does them, then the team can afford to have someone like him to make the difference. In some moments, he has come very close to what I would like to see from him on the pitch.”

Since Arteta became Arsenal boss, it’s clear to see that there’s been a change in Ozil. The playmaker has massively improved with his work and commitment off the ball.

Ozil has re-established himself as a starter under Arteta after drifting in and out of the team under former boss Unai Emery.

Ozil will need to get back to his best if Arsenal are to mount a serious challenge for a Champions League spot this season. Can the attacking midfielder produce the goods to help his side achieve their goals?