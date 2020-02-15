Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has sparked outrage from Manchester United chiefs following his latest statements linking Pogba with a move back to Juventus, according to the Mirror.

Pogba has featured only eight times for the Red Devils this season and has been out of contention since December following an ankle injury.

Super-agent Raiola stirred up controversy by suggesting that his client Pogba, could leave the club in the summer, as per the Mirror.

According to the Mirror report, Raiola said, “He never lost his smile, but clearly a great player doesn’t go to Manchester United only to not challenge for the Champions League or the Premier League title”

“It would be bull for me not to admit Paul wants to stay at the highest level.”

“But Pogba will first and foremost try to give his best and then we’ll see at the end of the season if he ought to remain or not.”

“I talk to Juventus and their vice-chairman Pavel Nedved about many things, including about Pogba and other players, as is only right for a big club.”

“You need to get information, see what’s happening, put down a few hypotheses, dream a little.”

Speaking about Pogba returning to Italy, Raiola added: “What I can say is that, just like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul considers Italy to be his second home and he wouldn’t mind returning to Juventus, but we’ll talk about it after Euro 2020.”

“There’s nothing impossible in the transfer market, that has already been proved by Juve, PSG and Real Madrid. The achievement of impossible things is part of this business.” he added.

Raiola’s statements have not gone down well with Manchester United chiefs, who are reportedly livid with the agent’s claims, as per the Mirror. Pogba has failed to hit the heights he reached at Juventus while playing for United and has constantly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The French midfielder could return for the club in March for the Manchester derby and faces a battle to regain fitness before the crunch game.