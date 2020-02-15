It’s hard to see a situation where a club would just voluntarily agree to waive a buy back clause for an emerging talent, so this could represent a handy windfall for Chelsea.

Jeremie Boga has often looked dangerous on the ball and always came across as a good dribbler, but he’s started to add some end product and spectacular goals to his game at Sassuolo this season.

Naturally that means the bigger clubs may start to circle, so this could be the ideal chance for his team to cash in and make some money on him.

According to a report from Gianluca di Marzio, Chelsea do own a buy back option on their former player for €10m, so they would be in a position to trigger that and look to sell him on at a profit.

The report goes on to say that Sassuolo are trying to prevent that from happening, and they met with Chelsea two days ago to discuss getting rid of that option so they could control what happens next with him.

There’s no indication over what happened during those talks or what Chelsea would demand to get rid of it, but you have to think that some money will need to change hands.