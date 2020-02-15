It’s only natural that clubs will look to the long term successor for a club legend after they start to push towards the end of their career, but it’s probably not a label the new signing will want.

Sergio Ramos will go down as a Real Madrid legend. Not only is he an excellent defender, but his tendency to score “Panenka” penalties and his incredible disciplinary record will make him impossible to replace.

It seems that Real Madrid are now actively seeking a new defender, and a report from HITC where they quote sources from Spain suggest that Sevilla’s Diego Carlos is the man they want.

Interestingly they go on to say that Liverpool are also interested and they were even in talks with Sevilla last month, but it sounds like they want £65m to let him go.

If he’s truly seen as a top class option then that kind of fee might be seen as acceptable, but it’s a big outlay if they have any doubts.

It’s unclear if either side will make a move for him in the Summer, but there will also be further parallels with Ramos when you consider that he also moved to Madrid from Sevilla, so that label as his long term successor might be a hard one to shake off.