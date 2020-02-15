Liverpool legend John Barnes is of the opinion that the club won’t be able to go the entire season unbeaten in the Premier League.
The Reds have been absolutely sensational in 2019/20 so far, losing just two matches across all competitions. Liverpool are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and haven’t lost a single game.
However, Barnes feels that Jurgen Klopp’s side will lose a game in the league this season but will comprehensively win the title. As quoted by Daily Mail, the Liverpool legend told Bonus Code Bets: “I think they can go all season unbeaten, but I don’t think they will. I reckon they will lose one game but ultimately, they will still win the title comfortably.
“At the end of the day it’s not important for Liverpool to go unbeaten, it’s important to win the league. I can’t see them coming up short against Norwich this weekend, but they will be beat before the end of the season and that’s fine.