Liverpool legend John Barnes is of the opinion that the club won’t be able to go the entire season unbeaten in the Premier League.

The Reds have been absolutely sensational in 2019/20 so far, losing just two matches across all competitions. Liverpool are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and haven’t lost a single game.

However, Barnes feels that Jurgen Klopp’s side will lose a game in the league this season but will comprehensively win the title. As quoted by Daily Mail, the Liverpool legend told Bonus Code Bets: “I think they can go all season unbeaten, but I don’t think they will. I reckon they will lose one game but ultimately, they will still win the title comfortably.

“At the end of the day it’s not important for Liverpool to go unbeaten, it’s important to win the league. I can’t see them coming up short against Norwich this weekend, but they will be beat before the end of the season and that’s fine.

“It doesn’t matter how well your team is doing because it’s the kind of league where anything can happen and a shock result could come against anybody, top or bottom half. I can’t predict which games they will lose, but I do think they will be beaten this season”

Given Liverpool’s current form, it won’t be a surprise if they go unbeaten in the Premier League this season. However, the one match which could put an end to their run is the fixture against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on April 4. Liverpool’s other away games include ones against Newcastle, Arsenal, Everton and Brighton, teams they can get the better of given their current run of form.

After today’s match at Carrow Road, Klopp’s team play Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie next week. The fixture will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano, the very venue where Liverpool won the competition last year.