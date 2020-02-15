Manchester City players have been ordered to attend emergency crisis talks on Saturday following their ban by UEFA, according to The Sun.

City have been banned from UEFA competitions for the next two seasons and have been sanctioned a £25 million fine for misleading the governing body of European football and breaching financial fair play rules.

Reacting following the ban by UEFA, City Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano called for an emergency meeting between the players and the club’s officials to give them a briefing about the club’s plans going forward.

According to the Sun, City officials took to Whatsapp to call for the meeting immediately after news of the ban broke out.

It is understood that the club could incur a loss of £170 million after being debarred from UEFA competitions for two seasons, as per the report above which also adds that City manager Pep Guardiola has been tipped to leave the club in the summer with Mauricio Pochettino rumoured to be given the job if the Catalan manager leaves.