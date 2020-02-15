Olivier Giroud will reportedly wait on his decision to join Lazio as Tottenham have shown interest in him.

The French international has made only seven appearances for Chelsea this season so far and is the club’s third-choice striker behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.

SEE MORE: Ominous signs for Chelsea ace as Frank Lampard refuses to guarantee first team recall vs Man United

According to the Telegraph, Lazio have offered Giroud a contract but he will stall on that decision on order to see if Tottenham build up on their interest to sign him during the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old was also linked to Inter Milan last month with Sky Italia claiming that the Nerazzurri contacted his agent.

Given how Abraham has been doing this season, it seems highly unlikely that Giroud will receive game time under Lampard and a move away from Chelsea would be ideal for him.

The striker won’t be a regular if he joins Lazio or Tottenham. However, there is a fair chance of him getting some game time at the latter since they don’t have any centre-forwards besides Harry Kane and Troy Parrott.

Lazio already have the likes of Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa and Felipe Caicedo. Hence, Giroud will be pretty much a surplus to requirements if he joins the Biancocelesti.