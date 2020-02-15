Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly interested in signing Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga.

The midfielder was in Chelsea’s youth setup but made only one appearance for the senior team against Burnley in 2017. Following a loan spell at Birmingham City, Boga joined Sassuolo in the summer of 2018 and has been a regular for them when fit.

SEE MORE: Italian club meet with Chelsea in an attempt to remove €10m buy back clause for ace

This season, the 22-year-old has done pretty well for I Neroverdi, scoring seven goals while providing four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions so far.

Boga had been linked to Chelsea lately with the Sun claiming that the Blues would have a meeting with Sassuolo regarding his transfer which could cost £15 million. He has also been linked to Barcelona with Mundo Deportivo (via Le10 Sport) claiming that the Blaugrana are interested in the 22-year-old.

A report from the Daily Express suggests that Brighton are interested in signing Boga as well but will only eye for a move if they survive in the Premier League. Graham Potter’s side are currently 15th in the Premier League table.

Boga has done pretty well for Sassuolo this season so far and other clubs might show interest in him. The 22-year-old would be a regular for Brighton who should be able to survive in the Premier League this season. However, there is a good chance Chelsea would also be interested in his services, particularly if Willian and Pedro leave in the summer.