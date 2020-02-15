Premier League set to intensify their own investigation of Manchester City

The Premier League are set to intensify their own separate investigation into Manchester City’s dealings following the club’s ban by UEFA, according to the Mirror.

Before the news of City’s ban by UEFA broke, the Premier League were already in the process of investigating the Manchester outfit for their dealings. However, the Premier League are now set to ramp up their investigation of City with more scrutiny, as per Mirror Sport.

UEFA fined City £25 million and slapped them with a two-year ban from European competitions for “serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.”, earlier on Friday.

As mentioned in the Mirror, City’s finances are now under investigation by the Premier League.

The top-flight will look to make their own verdict on the club which could include the possibility of a points deduction, although that is not the case at the moment.

The Citizens are preparing to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport as they look to overturn or reduce the ban by UEFA.