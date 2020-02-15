Report claims Pep Guardiola could stay but Man City boss has major concern

The fallout continues after Man City’s ban from UEFA and €30m fine, and the focus is switching to what it means for Pep Guardiola and his players.

Should the reigning Premier League champions face a two-year ban from the Champions League, it will surely raise question marks over whether or not they will keep their current squad intact.

Further, it could adversely impact their ability to attract top names within that period, and so aside from the damage it has done to their image, it could still have lasting effects.

That said, Man City are set to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to appeal against the ruling, and so it remains to be whether or not they can get it overturned or even reduced.

According to ESPN, sources have suggested that Guardiola wants to stay “as long as he is happy”, although it’s added that he is worried about the impact it could have on some of his players.

With no Champions League football for up to two seasons potentially, it could force some of their top stars to consider their futures at the Etihad, as they will not want to go without football in Europe’s premier competition for that long especially if they’re in the peak years of their respective careers.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, specifically the CAS appeal, but it is surely a worrying time for those connected with the club as it could have a major impact on their plans moving forward if the ruling stands and they are forced to sit out the next two seasons from the Champions League.