Menu

Rio Ferdinand sparks backlash after reaction to Man City’s European ban

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man City were banned from European competition by UEFA for two years on Friday, and it brought a delighted reaction from Rio Ferdinand.

The former Man Utd defender and now BT Sport pundit shared a similar reaction to many fans from City’s rivals as seen in his tweet below.

SEE MORE: ‘This is a win for football’ – Man City get brutally trolled by rival fans after UEFA ban

In his defence he did post a more serious response shortly after as the decision will of course affect those who did nothing wrong, but it remains to be seen if Man City are successful with their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

As for Ferdinand though, he managed to spark an angry reaction from some City fans, as they blasted him for his tweet.

Nevertheless, if the reigning Premier League champions fail with their appeal and face a two-year ban coupled with a €30m fine, they’ll only have their board and ownership to blame.

More Stories Rio Ferdinand