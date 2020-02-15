Rio Ferdinand sparks backlash after reaction to Man City’s European ban

Man City were banned from European competition by UEFA for two years on Friday, and it brought a delighted reaction from Rio Ferdinand.

The former Man Utd defender and now BT Sport pundit shared a similar reaction to many fans from City’s rivals as seen in his tweet below.

SEE MORE: ‘This is a win for football’ – Man City get brutally trolled by rival fans after UEFA ban

In his defence he did post a more serious response shortly after as the decision will of course affect those who did nothing wrong, but it remains to be seen if Man City are successful with their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

As for Ferdinand though, he managed to spark an angry reaction from some City fans, as they blasted him for his tweet.

Nevertheless, if the reigning Premier League champions fail with their appeal and face a two-year ban coupled with a €30m fine, they’ll only have their board and ownership to blame.

City will be more successful than United even with 2 seasons of no UCL — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) February 15, 2020

Utd have half a chance of playing on Thursday nights now! ??? — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) February 15, 2020

Manchester is still blue and Ole is stillat the wheel ??? — Ghazi (@Ultimate_Ghazi) February 15, 2020

Very quick to laugh at the state of another club. How about you help the club you played for get their own house back in order! Start calling out the owners and board for the crap job they are doing! #GlazersOut — Ian Croombs (@IanCroombs1) February 15, 2020

And United still won’t qualify for CL ??? — Harko1274 (@harko88699620) February 15, 2020

Some are calling it cheating. I call it using the armour at your disposal. Now missing a drugs test because you’re piled high with PEDs, that’s more like cheating ? — Dale Harris (@daleharris2203) February 15, 2020

Not quite the same as jumping over the wall at Carrington when the drug testers arrived though is it Rio ? — CityBaz (@citybaz) February 15, 2020

Your team are never even gonna qualify for the champions league again — Connor (@Connor_MKD) February 15, 2020

A bit rich coming from a drugs cheat. https://t.co/wBeh0h9vYn — M20BLUE (@M20Blue) February 15, 2020

Ironic coming from a cheater himself — Sagar (@sagarmcfc) February 15, 2020

That’s 2yrs of not having to watch your drivel on BT sports, so it isnt all bad ? — steve bower (@bowermcfc) February 15, 2020

What you laughing for rio when united are in a mess on and off the pitch with debts and old Trafford needs major upgrade and poor owners and ceo and a team of some player who are not good enough. You like the rest . Your silence has been bought. Like the rest #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/vDsl6RKTA0 — jamie (@glazers30055786) February 15, 2020