Jurgen Klopp has made just one change to Liverpool’s last Premier League starting lineup ahead of this evening’s clash with relegation candidates Norwich.

The sole change sees Naby Keita come into the midfield three for Fabinho. It looks as though England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will once again by showcasing his talents on the wing.

Liverpool fans will also be delighted to see that superstar Sadio Mane is back in the matchday squad after dealing with an injury.

Check out Liverpool’s lineup below:

? #NORLIV team news. One change to the starting XI from our last @premierleague game; Keita for Fabinho. Mane and Milner return to the matchday squad. https://t.co/edmad7Rm5l — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 15, 2020

Here’s how some supporters have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

The sauce in that midfield — ? (@disorientrented) February 15, 2020

WHAT A TEAM?? — ?Joe? (@lfc___joe) February 15, 2020

WHAT A TEAM ? — Mike (@Ifcmikee) February 15, 2020

KEITAAA SIUUUU — Dan??? (@BoisterousBobby) February 15, 2020

Like that line-up, bench looks great too. — Eathen.. (@Eathen_1892) February 15, 2020

Ox masterclass incoming — Faptastic Firmino (@FaptasticBobby) February 15, 2020

I’m happy we aren’t rushing Sadio. Bring him on in the 60th minute or so — ??Harry? (@HarryLombardi) February 15, 2020

Jurgen Klopp’s men have looked as good as unstoppable this season, there’s very little chance that Norwich – a team resigned to relegation, will pull off a shock upset.

The Reds will be keen on delivering a comfortable win this evening with the hope of building even more momentum to take into their upcoming Champions League knockout clash against Atletico Madrid.

Perhaps Klopp will give Mane the chance to get some minutes under his belt in tonight’s clash, Liverpool will have a massive boost against Atletico if they can get Mane back to full fitness.