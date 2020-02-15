Menu

‘The sauce in that midfield’ – These Liverpool fans react to lineup vs Norwich

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change to Liverpool’s last Premier League starting lineup ahead of this evening’s clash with relegation candidates Norwich.

The sole change sees Naby Keita come into the midfield three for Fabinho. It looks as though England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will once again by showcasing his talents on the wing.

Liverpool fans will also be delighted to see that superstar Sadio Mane is back in the matchday squad after dealing with an injury.

Check out Liverpool’s lineup below:

Here’s how some supporters have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

Jurgen Klopp’s men have looked as good as unstoppable this season, there’s very little chance that Norwich – a team resigned to relegation, will pull off a shock upset.

The Reds will be keen on delivering a comfortable win this evening with the hope of building even more momentum to take into their upcoming Champions League knockout clash against Atletico Madrid.

Perhaps Klopp will give Mane the chance to get some minutes under his belt in tonight’s clash, Liverpool will have a massive boost against Atletico if they can get Mane back to full fitness.

