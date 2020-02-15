‘This is a win for football’ – Man City get brutally trolled by rival fans after UEFA ban

Man City released a club statement after UEFA’s ruling to ban them from European competitions and handed them a €30m fine, and it was met with glee by rival fans.

The club will take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport as they prepare to launch an appeal, and so it remains to be seen what the outcome of that is as they’ll hope to have the ruling overturned or at least reduced.

In the meantime though, they’ll have to face a backlash from their rivals as they have reacted positively to the news of their reported misconduct being punished.

While the ban from the Champions League is damaging both financially and in terms of the possibility of players wanting to leave if the two-year ban stands, it could weaken City’s position in the coming years and so it was unsurprising to see their rivals enjoy the moment.

As seen in some of the tweets below, while the majority were Liverpool and Manchester United fans given the rivalry between the clubs, there were others too and so it remains to be seen if Man City can overturn their ban and avoid further scrutiny and mockery moving forward.

Banned for how many years, Pep? ? pic.twitter.com/hmXpy1pdpl — The Firminator (@YourFirminator) February 14, 2020

Should be stripped of all Silverware won the previous 3 seasons. — Alf Tupper UCL #6 (@taitig5times) February 14, 2020

MANCHESTER IS RED MANCHESTER CITY IN THE MUD!!! pic.twitter.com/fqLiCXaX4A — ‘ (@UtdChart) February 14, 2020

It’s shameful if you thought the clubs financial doping would go unchallenged and you can’t Dope forever. This is a win for football. — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) February 14, 2020