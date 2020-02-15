Two Juventus players linked with potential swap deal offer to Man Utd for Pogba

Juventus reportedly have Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey in mind for any potential swap deal offer to Man Utd for Paul Pogba.

As reported by the Guardian this week, it has been suggested that Pogba is keen on a summer exit from Old Trafford and is open to a return to Juventus.

SEE MORE: Sarri responds to Klopp’s comments on Juventus and Champions League favourites tag

However, it won’t be cheap for any club to prise him away from the Red Devils, as the report goes on to add that Man Utd want €100m for their star man.

Perhaps as a way of reducing that touted price-tag, Juventus are now plotting a swap deal offer for their European counterparts, and as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rabiot or Ramsey have been touted as possible options to be included in any deal.

It’s added that the pair could be valued at around €25m-€30m each, and so it would still take a significant fee to add to that offer to convince Man Utd to sell Pogba.

Nevertheless, by including either Rabiot or Ramsey, it gives Man Utd the option of a direct replacement in midfield to help fill the void that Pogba would leave behind if an exit did materialise, and so it could be more appealing to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rabiot boasts plenty of technical quality and composure in midfield to add a more creative presence, while Ramsey has Premier League experience with Arsenal and is a potential goal threat from midfield who can add more creativity too.

Pogba has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season due to injury, and it remains to be seen if Man Utd will be convinced by an offer from Juventus this summer to allow him to move on to Turin for a second time.