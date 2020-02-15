Video: ‘Absolute rubbish’ – Sky Sports pundit hits back at Jeff Stelling over talk of ‘lucky Liverpool’

Phil Thompson and Jeff Stelling went at it on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday this weekend as they had a full blown debate over Liverpool.

The Merseyside giants are 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table for a reason, mainly due to their own brilliance and the inability of their rivals to keep up the pace that they’ve set.

SEE MORE: Sarri responds to Klopp’s comments on Juventus and Champions League favourites tag

However, there is no doubt that key moments have gone in their favour at times this season, and that has contributed to what is likely going to result in the end of their wait for a league title.

That’s not to say that they don’t deserve their success either way as they’ve been exceptional from Jurgen Klopp to his players and the hierarchy for the way they’ve assembled this squad.

Nevertheless, Stelling put it to Thompson that they’ve also been lucky this season due to decisions and decisive moments going in their favour.

As seen in the video below though, Thompson was having absolutely none of it as he hit back at the host and that in turn resulted in a heated debate breaking out between the pair.

Entertaining viewing at least…