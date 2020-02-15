Menu

Video: Alisson produces vital save for Liverpool vs Norwich

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker produced a high quality save to deny Norwich a goal in the Anfield club’s first Premier League game following the winter break.

After a ball over the top, Norwich were bearing down on the Liverpool goal with Lukas Rupp charging towards Alisson. Rupp nudged the ball forward for Pukki but the Liverpool goalkeeper stuck a hand out to slap the ball away and thwart Norwich’s attack, as seen in the video below.

Alisson continues to impress for Liverpool since his move to Anfield.

