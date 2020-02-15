Video: Bad news for Barcelona as ace in tears on bench after injury blow

Barcelona have been hit with an injury crisis in attack over the last month, and Jordi Alba has now potentially handed them another setback.

Both Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have been forced to undergo surgery for knee and hamstring injuries respectively, and they’ll both now face lengthy spells on the sidelines.

SEE MORE: Video: Griezmann scores for Barcelona after beautiful Messi assist vs Getafe

While that has left coach Quique Setien short of options in attack, it seems as though he could now have another headache in defence.

As noted by Goal Italy, Alba was forced off against Getafe after just 20 minutes due to a muscle injury, and so it remains to be seen just how serious the issue is as it’s not something that they will approach without caution due to the nature of the problem.

Further, as seen in the video below, Alba was in tears after taking his place on the bench which will raise fears that it could be a serious blow.

That said, it is the third time that he has picked up an injury this season, and so the mere fact that he has suffered another setback could be the reason for his emotional reaction as further tests and scans will surely be needed to determine the full extent of the problem.

Jordi Alba in tears after leaving the pitch in pain. Junior Firpo comes on. pic.twitter.com/gk5eWgFC9v — CH? (@BarcaLionel_FC) February 15, 2020