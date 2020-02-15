Barcelona target Angel Rodriguez scored a sublime goal for Getafe against the Catalan giants in their La Liga fixture.

The reigning La Liga champions have been struck with an injury crisis in attack in recent weeks, with both Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele undergoing surgery.

SEE MORE: Video: Ter Stegen pulls off incredible double save to protect Barcelona lead vs Getafe

According to Marca, Angel has emerged as a possible solution for them, although it remains to be seen if they are given the green light by the RFEF to allow them to sign a player outside of the transfer window.

They may wish to step up their pursuit after Saturday’s encounter with Getafe, as after the ball was worked to the right flank in the second half, a cross into the box from out wide found Angel in a bit of space.

Gauging the flight of the ball to perfection, Angel struck the ball first time on the volley to finish into the Barcelona net, giving Ter Stegen no chance, pulling a goal back for Getafe.

Reported @FCBarcelona transfer target Angel scores a brilliant goal for @GetafeCF in the stadium he may soon call home!#BarcaGetafe

Barcelona could be Angel’s next employers with rumours surrounding the player growing in Spain and his goal against them could further improve his chances of the move.