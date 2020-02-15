Video: Chelsea loanee scores a stunning curled effort vs Roma

When you see the words “Chelsea loanee” you do have a lot of names to choose from when you consider how many players they have on their books.

Mario Pasalic is one who’s gone under the radar and may never get a chance to play for his parent club, but he’s been vital for an exciting Atalanta side.

He scored this stunning curled effort to put them ahead against Roma tonight:

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

Eagle-eyed viewers will also spot Man United loanee Chris Smalling getting megged in the build up the goal, but it’s incredible to watch just how accurate the finish is.