Video: Chelsea loanee scores a stunning curled effort vs Roma

When you see the words “Chelsea loanee” you do have a lot of names to choose from when you consider how many players they have on their books.
Mario Pasalic is one who’s gone under the radar and may never get a chance to play for his parent club, but he’s been vital for an exciting Atalanta side.
He scored this stunning curled effort to put them ahead against Roma tonight:
Precision. Great goal from Pasalic. pic.twitter.com/haftIF1IAU
— TheLibero (@libero_the) February 15, 2020
Footage courtesy of beIN Sports
Eagle-eyed viewers will also spot Man United loanee Chris Smalling getting megged in the build up the goal, but it’s incredible to watch just how accurate the finish is.