Video: Classy gesture from Barcelona players as they show support for injured Dembele

Barcelona secured a win over Getafe at the Nou Camp on Saturday, but there was a special gesture made towards Ousmane Dembele ahead of kickoff.

The Catalan giants were rocked by another huge injury blow this week as Dembele underwent surgery on his hamstring which the club have since confirmed will rule him out of action for six months.

Add that to the absence of Luis Suarez, and coach Quique Setien has limited options in attack. That said, they managed to get the job done this weekend to temporarily move level with rivals Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

In a show of support and real class, the Barcelona players sent a message to their stricken teammate prior to kickoff against Getafe as seen in the video below, as they all wore Dembele shirts the wrong way round to let the Frenchman know that they’re thinking of him.

Barcelona will hope that the 22-year-old can make a swift and full recovery from his latest setback, and he’ll be buoyed by the support shown for him by his teammates.