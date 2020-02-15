Wolves were held to a goalless draw by Leicester City on Friday night, but there was controversy in the first half after a VAR decision went against them.

Willy Boly thought he had given the hosts the lead in the first half, but his effort was ruled out after VAR took a second look and judged that Pedro Neto was offside by a narrow margin in the build-up to the goal.

Despite Hamza Choudhury seeing red with 15 minutes remaining, Wolves couldn’t find a breakthrough and so it was a frustrating night for them as they will feel as though they should have secured all three points.

Tension and emotions were high at half-time, as seen in the video below, as captain Conor Coady was left particularly frustrated by the VAR decision to rule out Boly’s goal.

He took his issue up with referee Mike Dean and the pair engaged in a rather heated exchange, with Cody bemoaning the fact that it seems as though no one knows what the decision was given for.

Dean does appear to explain in his defence, but at that point Coady perhaps doesn’t want to hear it as he would have felt aggrieved that Wolves had another VAR decision go against them…