Video: Griezmann scores for Barcelona after beautiful Messi assist vs Getafe

FC Barcelona
In the 33rd minute of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Getafe, it wasn’t surprising to see that a moment of magic from Lionel Messi led to the Blaugrana taking the lead.

Defender Samuel Umtiti played the ball into the Messi and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner expertly split Getafe’s defence with a lovely first-time through ball into Griezmann.

Griezmann latched onto the pass and made sure to poke the ball into the back of the net, giving Quique Setien’s side the lead.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s opener for the Blaugrana below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

