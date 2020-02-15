Video: Griezmann scores for Barcelona after beautiful Messi assist vs Getafe

In the 33rd minute of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Getafe, it wasn’t surprising to see that a moment of magic from Lionel Messi led to the Blaugrana taking the lead.

Defender Samuel Umtiti played the ball into the Messi and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner expertly split Getafe’s defence with a lovely first-time through ball into Griezmann.

Griezmann latched onto the pass and made sure to poke the ball into the back of the net, giving Quique Setien’s side the lead.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s opener for the Blaugrana below:

? MESSI ? GRIEZMANN ?@FCBarcelona have the opener against @GetafeCF #BarcaGetafe

? – beIN SPORTS

?? – beIN SPORTS CONNECT pic.twitter.com/srGF2PdGhO — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 15, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.