Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dropped Fabinho and fielded Naby Keita in place of him ahead of their game against Norwich.

The Reds face the Canaries in the late kickoff on Saturday as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking to the media on his team selection ahead of their first Premier League game back after the winter break, Klopp said: “Fabinho was injured. Now we had this week where we had no game, so he’s not still in rhythm.”

Klopp hasn’t fielded Keita since December but included the player because he has performed better in training. Klopp elaborated saying, “Naby looked really good in training”.

"He has looked very good in training" ? Watch Norwich v Liverpool now live on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/x35dor7tre pic.twitter.com/wchy9f5Zm1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 15, 2020

Keita will surely look to seize the opportunity to impress his boss and the Anfield faithful as Liverpool look to take another step towards the Premier League title this weekend.