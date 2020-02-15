Video: Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino pulls off stunning skill against Norwich

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino produced an outrageous piece of skill in the club’s first Premier League game after the winter break against Norwich.

SEE MORE: Klopp explains key Liverpool selection decision vs Norwich

After receiving the ball with his back turned to goal, Firmino pulled off a quick no-look drag pass to his teammate Georginio Wijnaldum at the top of the box as the Netherlands International bore down on the Norwich goal, as seen in the video below.

? Bobby Firmino ? Watch Norwich v Liverpool now live on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/x35dor7tre pic.twitter.com/x7ssPdVPeX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 15, 2020

Firmino has been in fine form for Liverpool scoring eight goals and racking up seven assists in the Premier League this season.

On this occasion, Wijnaldum couldn’t finish to allow his teammate to add to his tally, but Liverpool will be hoping to find a breakthrough at some point.