Video: Position change needed for Man United’s Angel Gomes after this INCREDIBLE save in training

It’s always said that outfield players are desperate to go in goal, but you can always tell when a keeper isn’t natural because of their technique.

An outfield player will always look to use their feet and their technique looks awkward at best, so this clip suggests that Angel Gomes could have another calling.

Not only is it an incredible save, but he looks just like an actual keeper in the way he dives and pushes it away:

The new United pecking order for goalkeepers. ? 5. Lee Grant 4. Dean Henderson 3. Sergio Romero 2. David De Gea 1. Angel Gomes ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/pBD0DdmS9V — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) February 15, 2020

Even if he did go down as the 5th choice keeper it could still give him a better chance of breaking into the team than he has now, and going without gloves just makes it extra special.