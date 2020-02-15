Video: Sadio Mane’s brilliant control leads to fine goal for Liverpool vs Norwich

In the 78th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Norwich, Sadio Mane produced a moment of magic to score a crucial goal for the Reds.

Central midfielder Jordan Henderson aimed a dangerous pass into the area and Mane showcased a touch that almost defies gravity to control the ball.

The forward’s fine touch left him with just enough space to drill the ball into the back of the net. Tim Krul had no chance of stopping this.

Take a look at the Senegalese star’s potential game-winning goal below:

He does not miss… Sadio Mane fires Liverpool ahead – with a VAR check confirming no push in the build-up

Pictures from RMC Sport.