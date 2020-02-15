Menu

Video: Sergi Roberto scores for Barcelona vs Getafe after clever Ansu Fati dummy

In the 39th minute of this afternoon’s La Liga encounter between Barcelona and Getafe, the Blaugrana extended their lead thanks to Sergi Roberto.

Left-back Junior Firpo drilled a low cross into the middle of the area and wonderkid Ansu Fati showed his impressive awareness to dummy the ball.

This left Roberto with plenty of space to fire the ball into the back of the net with a tidy left-footed finish.

Take a look at the full-back’s goal for Quique Setien’s side below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

